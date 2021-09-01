Celebrate Literacy Announces Excellence in Literacy Award Winners

Metro Credit Union, Massachusetts’ largest state-charted credit union, in partnership with Celebrate Literacy, announced the recipients of the 2021 Excellence in Literacy Leadership Awards (ELLA) recognizing community organizations and individuals who create awareness and stress the importance of literacy and education.

This year’s winners are:

– Girls Inc. – Recipient of Celebrate Literacy fundraising proceeds

– Coco Alinsug – Human Rights and Community Activist

– Nicole McClain – Founder, North Shore Juneteenth Association

In addition to the ELLA recipients, Doneeca Thurston, Executive Director, Lynn Museum is being recognized with the Community Impact Untold Story Award.

“These honorees demonstrate excellence in literacy by going above and beyond to elevate, improve, promote and increase access to literacy and higher education opportunities for members of the community,” said Saritin Rizzuto, Celebrate Literacy Chairman and VP Emerging Populations and Community for Metro Credit Union.

Awardees are chosen by a select group of community volunteers who come together to identify one local nonprofit organization and two community leaders to honor at Celebrate Literacy Day, an annual celebration founded to create awareness about literacy and education while highlighting the important work of grassroot nonprofit organizations and community leaders in Lynn.

“Partnering with Celebrate Literacy since 2011 has been such a positive experience,” said Robert Cashman, President & CEO, Metro Credit Union. “Each year the community learns of new people and resources available to them to aid in their learning and its importance in helping to realize dreams. Working with Celebrate Literacy each year perfectly illustrates Metro’s intention of ‘people helping people’. We’re proud to be a part of their efforts.”

The 2021 honorees will be formally recognized at the annual invitation-only event being held Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at the Lynn Museum. The keynote speaker for the event is Sonia Chang-Diaz, Massachusetts senator and gubernatorial candidate, who is a champion in education.

About Metro Credit Union Metro Credit Union is the largest state-chartered credit union in Massachusetts, with $2.4 billion in assets. Metro provides a full range of financial products to close to 200,000 members in Essex, Middlesex, Suffolk, Norfolk, Plymouth, Barnstable, Bristol and Worcester counties in Massachusetts, and Rockingham and Hillsborough counties in New Hampshire, as well as to employees of over 1,200 companies through its [email protected] program.

Founded in 1926, Metro currently operates 14 branch offices in Boston, Burlington, Chelsea, Framingham, Lawrence, Lynn, Melrose, Newton, Peabody, Salem, Tewksbury, and coming soon to West Roxbury and Reading. Metro is also a Juntos Avanzamos (“Together We Advance”) designated credit union, an honor given to financial institutions for their commitment to serving and empowering Hispanic and immigrant consumers. Metro was recently named among the most charitable companies in Massachusetts by the Boston Business Journal. Learn more at MetroCU.org and connect with us on LinkedIn.