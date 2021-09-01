News Swearing in Eleven Lynn Police Officers by Journal Staff • September 1, 2021 • 0 Comments On behalf of Mayor Thomas McGee and Police Chief Christopher Reddy, the Lynn Police Department is proud to introduce 11 new Police Officers who recently graduated from the Randolph Police Academy. They will receive additional training at the station before being assigned to street patrol. Congratulations to the new Lynn Police officers. Pictured (Front): Thomas Cash, Daniel Ashwell, John Cammarata, John DiVenuti, Simona Gaudet, and Jonathan Guzman. (Back) Kevin Chasse, Francis Previna, Matthew Lauria, Cody Sutherland, and Cory Burt.