RMV Announces New Customer Service Options

The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV) is announcing on Monday, September 20, it will begin offering a new wider variety of statewide services to provide convenient service options and flexibility and to continue ongoing efforts that have been put in place to keep customers and staff safe. Beginning September 20, the RMV will be reopening the Attleboro Service Center for in-person services by appointment. In addition, 21 statewide Service Center locations will offer appointments for in-person vehicle and driver services, walk-in visits, and Business-to-Business (B2B) needs. The B2B locations process bulk transactions for auto dealers and insurance agents including new registration and titles, registration transfers and renewals, address changes, and cancellations.

The new and expanded customer service options will be as follows:

• Appointments for driver’s license, identification and vehicle transactions, Business-to-Business Center bulk transactions, and walk-in services will be available as of September 20 at the following 21 Service Center locations: Braintree, Brockton, Danvers, Easthampton, Greenfield, Fall River, Haverhill, Haymarket, Lawrence, Leominster, Milford, New Bedford, Pittsfield, Plymouth, Revere, Springfield, South Yarmouth, Taunton, Watertown, Wilmington, and Worcester.

• Customers are strongly encouraged to go online to schedule available in-person appointments at statewide Service Centers. Customers, if needed, are welcome to conduct walk-in transactions during early morning or late afternoon hours, but are advised they will be served after customers with prescheduled in-person appointments. Customers without appointments may have to either wait until assistance can be offered or return to a center on another date. A scheduled appointment will save time and provide flexibility and convenience.

• The Chicopee Service Center will offer only Business-to Business services.

• Business-to-Business services will not be available at Service Center locations in Attleboro, Lowell, Martha’s Vineyard, Nantucket, and Southbridge.

• Starting September 20, individual registration drop-off services which temporarily replaced Business-to-Business in-person services during the State of Emergency will no longer be available at RMV Service Centers.

RMV customers who are members of AAA are able to perform many RMV transactions by appointment at their local AAA office.

The RMV is also pleased to announce that during the month of September, senior citizen advocacy groups will be on-site at select RMV locations to help provide information and support to seniors who are conducting in-person transactions during the scheduled senior hours that are held on Wednesday mornings. The RMV Service Center locations along with the advocacy groups staffing the informational tables are the following:

• Brockton and Plymouth Service Centers – Old Colony Elder Services

• Danvers and Lawrence Service Centers – ESMV

• Leominster Service Center – Services of North Central Massachusetts

• Revere Service Center – Mystic Valley Elder Services

• Springfield Service Center – WestMass Elder Care and GSSSI

• Watertown Service Center – Springwell

Please note that masks are mandatory in the following Service Centers because they are located within municipalities that currently have mask mandates in place: Haymarket (Boston), Martha’s Vineyard, Nantucket, Easthampton, and Watertown.

For more information on transactions and additional details on customer locations, please visitwww.mass.gov/rmv or https://www.mass.gov/info-details/rmv-covid-19-information.

For the latest Registry updates and information, please check Mass.gov/RMV or follow the RMV on Twitter @MassRMV.