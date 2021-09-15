Amateur Boxing is Back at the Boys and Girls Club

Lynn Boys and Girls Club Executive Director Brian Theirrien and Alexander Sepulveda of Private Jewels Fitness in Lynn are turning back the clock to a time when amateur boxing was king in Lynn.

Taking a page from legendary trainer Tony Pavone, who trained local boxers such as Alex Sepulveda and the late Danny Avery at the club, the two Lynn community leaders will be holding an amateur boxing tournament at the Lynn Boys and Girls Club gymnasium on Saturday, Sept. 18, beginning at 2 p.m.

There will be 20 USA New England-sanctioned amateur bouts. Lynn boxers Elvin Gonzales, Anderson Blanco, and Gabriel Mercedes Condori will compete in the tournament.

“This tournament is the beginning of the next road to the Olympics in 2024,” said Sepulveda, noting that Lynn’s Olympic boxer, Rashida Ellis, got her start in local tournaments.

Theirrien said many residents have spoken to him about the past boxing instructional programs that part of the activities at the club “and how many lives were affected positively” by having a boxing program at the club.

Theirrien struck up a friendship with Sepulveda a year ago and they agreed that they wanted to bring boxing back to Lynn.

“We’ve been speaking about having a show at the Boys and Girls Club,” said Theirrien. “I’d say it’s about 20-plus years since there has been a boxing program at the Lynn Boys Girls Club. So I was really excited when Alex reached out to me to coordinate this event and bring in the best amateur boxers in the area and host it here at the Boys and Girls Club, and put it right back in the gym where it started.”

Theirrien, who has done a great job leading the newly renovated club in Lynn and guiding the membership through the challenging times caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, said Saturday’s show will be the first of many partnerships between Privates Jewels Fitness and the Lynn Boys and Girls Club.

In fact, Theirrien said that Sepulveda may be training some of his boxers at the club.

“Alex has his own beautiful gym in Lynn, but his program is getting so big, he’s looking for other spaces, and the Boys and Girls Club seems like a perfect match for him and for us.”

Theirrien said the event has already generated $20,000 in sponsorships. The major sponsors are Old Neighborhood Foods, Meninno Construction, and Aura Dental Center of Lynn, and Primerica. Other sponsors are Jared Nicholson, Darren Cyr, Fred Hogan, Rick Starbard, McGrath Enterprises, Punta Cana Travel, Workroom Designs, On Edge Performance, Cleo War, and Precision Hair Design.

“We have a lot of community leaders that are going to be a part of it,” said Theirrien. “We feel boxing shows like this will help stimulate the Lynn economy and help restaurants and other local businesses.”

Tickets for the boxing show will be $25 for general admission and $40 for the VIP section. Hamburgers, hot dogs chicken kabobs, and steak kabobs will be available at the concession stands. Souvenir T-shirts and sweatshirt will be available for purchases.

“There will be a lot of stuff going on, it will be a friendly atmosphere, and it’s going to be a great time,” said Theirrien.