Goldfish Pond Association Fundraiser

Goldfish Pond Association (GPA) is one of the most dynamic community groups in the City of Lynn. Concerned neighbors in the 1980s took the initiative to preserve this urban hidden gem of Lafayette Park in the heart of Ward 3 from becoming an unpleasant sight. Throughout time residents planted flowers on the center island surrounded by the pond, maintained the landscape and pond as well as organizing an annual Flea Market Fun Day fundraiser. This season had over 50 vendors including political candidates supporting this benefit.

GPA President Trish Greene explained, “This is our yearly fundraising drive. All proceeds are reserved for maintenance and to beautify the park, especially planting flowers throughout the seasons.

Trish continued to say, “Whenever this fundraiser falls on Nine-Eleven we have a ceremony to remember that day. At the base of the flagpole island is a memorial erected in 2002. The Lynn Fire and Police Departments respectfully lower the flag with a moment of silence.”

This Park welcomes visitors to stroll the curbed walkway, to experience a relaxing moment along this magnificent beautiful open area, and to see wildlife of many bird species, turtles, and goldfish. This is an excellent example how local neighborhoods come together.

On October 2nd the GPA will have a rolling parade from Lynn City Hall to Goldfish Pond in a horse & carriage that simulates American Revolutionary War Hero Marquis De Lafayette’s return in 1824 to have the park named after him. This is the 40th year celebration beautifying the Goldfish Pond and Lafayette Park.