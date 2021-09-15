Obituaries 09-16-2021

Ann Marie Raffaele

Of Revere, formerly of East Boston

Ann Marie (Toscano) Raffaele of Revere, formerly of East Boston, passed away on September 11 at the age of 60.

Born in Boston on July 22, 1961 to Maryann (Barone) and the late Vincent Toscano, she was the wife of the late Carmen Raffaele, cherished mother of Christopher Raffaele and his wife, Rachel of Lynn and the late John Paul Raffaele; loving wife of 25 years to Alphonse Marano of Revere, adored grandmother of Christopher and Vincent Raffaele, dear sister of Karen Toscano of Pepperell and the late Vincent Toscano and beloved aunt to Kristina Pereira, James Toomey and the late Anthony Toomey. She is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and countless friends.

A visitation will be held at the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St, Revere on Wednesday, September 22 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. followed by a 12 Noon Mass at St. Anthony’s Church in Revere. Interment will be held privately for the immediate family. For guest book, please visit www.buonfiglio.com