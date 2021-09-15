Yuleika Lluveres of Lynn Elected NSCC Student Trustee

Yuleika Lluveres of Lynn has been chosen to represent North Shore Community College’s student body on its Board of Trustees.

An asthma sufferer since the age of two, Lluveres is studying health science and plans to go into respiratory care to become a respiratory therapist so she can help others.

“I always knew what I wanted to do, but wanted to go to Salem State University, but my GPA was too low. When NSCC guidance counselors came to Lynn English to recruit, I applied, was accepted and now I feel like I am blooming like a flower. I had been a shy student, but coming to NSCC and getting involved in student life has really opened doors for me. Now my GPA is 3.5!” Lluveres said.

She first joined the National Leadership Society, became secretary, then ran and won the presidency. When the opportunity presented itself, she put her name on the ballot to be the student trustee.

“I’m pretty excited about what’s to come. I never thought I would be in a role like this. I look forward to meeting my fellow trustees and more NSCC students. Working with the Student Government Association one of our first courses of action will be to conduct a student survey to get student input on what’s important to them. Then I want to develop a calendar of goals to address areas of interest.

“I would also like to get more Spanish speaking students involved in the college. I’d like them to take advantage of the many opportunities the college offers so they can thrive and grow as I am,” she added.