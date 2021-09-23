City of Lynn Participates in Trails and Sails Anniversary Event

Trails and Sails is an event series of 10 days of FREE events supported by Essex National Heritage Area and sponsors that make Trails and Sails possible. The 100+ free events across Essex County are to bring awareness and appreciation for heritage resources around the county. The ‘trails’ to hence guided hikes, and ‘sails’ to include water excursions, has grown over the years to include tours of historic houses, lectures on Essex County history, walking tours of neighborhoods and demonstrations of cultural activities. This year, Trails and Sails is celebrating its 20th Anniversary, and the organizations participating in this year’s activities have organized some of the most unique and exciting events yet.

The city of Lynn is also participating in these festivities and has reserved the best for this week. We begin this Wednesday, 9/22/ at 6 p.m. with a virtual conversation with a special guest and talk about “Who was NOT included in the Women’s Right to Vote Movement.” Then on Friday, 9/24/ at 6 p.m. at Lynn Museum, “Final Fridays: Salsa at the Park” which begins with salsa lessons, demonstrations, music and more. Or another option could be a walking tour “Lynn At Night” to enjoy a walk with the crisp breeze of the Fall in the meantime the lights of the streets light up downtown. The tour begins at 6:45 pm at the entrance of the Lynn Museum. The next day, Saturday, 9/25/ the agenda is busy with a day full of activities, options and places to go:

09 am – 5 pm: Grand Army of the Republic of Lynn Hall & Museum

10 am – 2 pm: Tiffany Windows of St Stephen’s Memorial Church

11 am – 1 pm: Shoe Making Demonstration with Sarah Guerin at the Lynn Museum

01 pm – 2:30: Walking Richard Fay’s Estate

02 pm – 4 pm: The Black Women of the Suffrage Movement Exhibition & Talk

For the last day of Trails and Sails, Sunday, 9/26/, there will be a walking tour at 2 pm. “Mary Baker Eddy, the beginning of her journey” tour will meet at the corner of Market St and Oxford St and will take you through downtown towards Mary Baker’s house museum on Broad St. As you can see, there will be a lot of activities, options and places to go. Come and enjoy one of these events and participate in the 20th Anniversary of Trails and Sails. For tickets and more information about the events, please go to https://trailsandsails.org and search events by town.

Presented by Michelle Guzman, Founder and Tour guide of Lynn Walking Shoe Tours.