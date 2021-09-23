Greater Lynn Chamber of Commerce Will Host Mayoral Debate Breakfast

The Greater Lynn Chamber of Commerce will hold a mayoral debate breakfast forum on Wednesday, Oct. 13, at 8 a.m. at the Knights of Columbus Hall.

City Council President Darren Cyr and School Committee member Jared Nicholson, the two candidates in the Nov. 2 mayoral final election, will appear at the forum whose main topics will focus on the needs and issues of the business community.

Darren Cyr

Jared Nicholson

There is limited seating capacity for the breakfast, so GLCC officials are advising guests to register in advance.

Tickets are $40 per person, which includes a plated breakfast by Rolly’s Tavern In The Square.