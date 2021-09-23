Local Students Earn Academic Honors

Iraheta Enrolls at Nichols College

Nichols College has welcomed the newest members of our herd!

Tatiana Iraheta, of Lynn has enrolled at Nichols College as a member of the class of 2025.

For more information about Nichols College please visit nichols.edu.

About Nichols College

Nichols College is a college of choice for business and leadership education as a result of its distinctive career-focused and leadership-based approaches to learning, both in and out of the classroom, and through impactful research and professional education. Students thrive in a learning and living environment that is supported by an experiential business curriculum and a strong liberal arts foundation aimed at transforming them into tomorrow’s leaders. Nichols also offers master’s degrees in business, leadership, accounting, and counterterrorism, as well as a range of certificate programs, to promote career advancement for today’s professionals.

SNHU Announces Summer 2021 President’s List

It is with great pleasure that Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulates the following students on being named to the summer 2021 President’s List.

Full-time students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above are named to the President’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits in either EW1 & EW2, EW3 & EW4, or EW5 & EW6.

Jennifer DiMauro of Lynn

Brian Racki of Lynn

Brianna Lozzi of Lynn

Julia Reyes of Lynn

Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) is a private, nonprofit institution with an 89-year history of educating traditional-aged students and working adults. Now serving more than 150,000 learners worldwide, SNHU offers approximately 200 accredited undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs, available online and on its 300-acre campus in Manchester, NH. Recognized as the “Most Innovative” regional university by U.S. News & World Report and one of the fastest-growing universities in the country, SNHU is committed to expanding access to high quality, affordable pathways that meet the needs of each learner. Learn more at www.snhu.edu.