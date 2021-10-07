Councilor-At-Large Brian Lapierre’s Fall Home Stretch

Councilor-at-Large Brian LaPierre began his fall home stretch to Election Day. Supporters turned out for Brian’s kickoff sprint to November 2nd.

Brian is an open-minded individual who has adept listening skills. He works tirelessly every day moving the city forward; he helps Lynn citizens without any hesitation whenever approached. Brian is a dedicated public official who really understands Lynn’s needs.

The LaPierre campaign is a family effort along with many of his supporters who want Brian to return to office. His campaign is to connect with residents through a positive conversation. He wants to know who needs help or who wants to know more about him. Brian said, “This is the type of campaign my staff and I will always run and will continue to run; that is the only way I will have it.”

The most important attribute Brian LaPierre brings to City Hall is constituency voices. He works very diligently to be accessible in order to know the needs and concerns of the people. “I know the needs in Lynn are significant. The council and I spent a lot of time around Covid-19, developing safety nets within the city, and keeping residents updated about this pandemic. We are trying to turn the corner and do everything by promoting the vaccine and to assist people to make healthy choices,” said Brian. Other important issues Brian has worked on concern racial equity, social justice, anti-crisis response team, and the hiring the first equity-inclusion officer.

Brian LaPierre is working to move the city into the right direction. Lynn has a diverse population. City Hall has increased its diverse employment as Brian noted, “This is the momentum we need to embrace, and we need to hear all voices when doing business in City Hall.”