Lynn Classical Golf Team Claims GBL Championship

The Lynn Classical High School golf team wrapped up the Greater Boston League championship with a 44-28 victory over Medford Tuesday at the Gannon Municipal Golf Course.

The Rams were 9-0-1 in league play, following a GBL championship season in the abbreviated spring season and an NEC South title two seasons ago. The Rams’ tie came against Somerville after earlier defeating the Highlanders in a close match at Gannon.

GBL CHAMPIONS: The Lynn Classical High School golf team is pictured at Gannon Municipal Golf Course. Front row, from left, are Christian Spates, Ethan Chevalier, Jake Beyea, Sean Townsend, and Ryan Dugan. Back row, from left, are Coach Jack Morrison, TJ Walsh, Brady Warren, Steven Downey, Ethan Wilson, Patrick McHale, and Kyle McKenna.

“We had some really good players returning – Brady Warren was at the top of the list and he was outstanding all year and undefeated, but I could see in the spring that the players were buying into the program and were willing to work hard and pay attention – so I thought we would be okay this season and we were,” said Classical head coach Jack Morrison.

In addition to Warren’s emergence as the league’s top player, the other members of the Fab Five, juniors TJ Walsh, Ryan Dugan, Ethan Chevalier, and Christian Spates, made major contributions to the team’s championship season.

Morrison also credited seniors Patrick McHale, Steven Downey, and Ethan Wilson – who have been dedicated to the program for the past three seasons – for their steady play in the starting lineup.

Warren, McHale, and Downey served as team captain for the GBL champions.

Morrison, who played high school golf at St. Mary’s and collegiately at Salem State, thanked the Gannon Golf Course staff for their hospitality during the season. “David Sibley, the head pro, is always helpful and [former Lynn English star and Gannon women’s club champion] Tara Friedman is always a friend of high school golf,” said Morrison. “It’s a busy, busy place, but they always treat us great.”

The. Classical golf team will compete in the Division 1 State Tournament.