Obituaries 10-14-2021

Peter Robert Beatrice Jr.

Attorney and Political Activist

Peter Robert Beatrice Jr., 93, of Swampscott, Massachusetts, beloved husband of the late Joan Marie (Sinatra) Beatrice, died peacefully on Thursday, June 17, 2021. Peter was born on April 10, 1928 in East Boston, MA and was the son of the late Pietro and Marie (Sacco) Beatrice.

Peter was a graduate of Dean Academy, and after serving in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War, he completed Suffolk University and Suffolk University Law School, simultaneously. He was president of his class all 4 years and played on the baseball team. Peter and Joan moved to Swampscott in 1959, and he started his law practice, Beatrice, DeCoursi, Mahoney and Outlaw, in the city of Boston. He eventually opened a private law practice and proudly welcomed his sons Thomas and John upon their admittance to the Massachusetts Bar. Peter was involved in Massachusetts State politics, running for Secretary of State as well as running various campaigns for local politicians including Endicott Peabody, Thomas Eiesenstadt and Frank Bellotti.

Peter and Joan raised their five children in Swampscott where he was an active member of the community, coaching Babe Ruth Baseball for 13 years, winning 9 championships, and coached American Legion baseball as well. He formed many life long friendships while coaching and steered many young men into successful careers and lives. He also helped many of his former players in times of trouble and at all hours of the night.

Peter was on the Swampscott School Committee for many years and was also a member of St. John’s Catholic Church.

Peter was predeceased by his brothers Joseph and Michael as well as his sister Mary (Beatrice) Goins. He is survived by one sister, Dorothy (Beatrice) Marra, as well as his five children, Peter Beatrice III and wife Carol, Gregory Beatrice and wife Donna, Thomas Beatrice, John Beatrice and partner Sergio DeSouza and Elise Budd and husband Mac. Peter was especially proud of his grandchildren, Peter and wife Heather, Derek and wife Crystal, Kyle and wife Danielle, Bethany and husband Jordan, Gregory and wife Andrea, Peyton, Parker, Alexandra, Vanessa and Daphne, as well as his eight great grandchildren.

A private service was held at the Swampscott Cemetery. Arrangements by the SOLIMINE FUNERAL HOME, Lynn. Online guestbook at www.solimine.com.