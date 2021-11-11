Girls Inc News and Notes

Girls Inc. of Boston and Lynn Announces Slate of Officers and Welcomes Eight New Members to Board of Directors

Girls Inc. of Boston and Lynn announced the new slate of officers and welcomed eight new directors to the organization’s board of directors at its recent annual meeting. “I am excited to lead the board at Girls Inc. of Boston and Lynn at this pivotal moment. We have assembled a talented team with diverse backgrounds and experiences that will assist us in helping the girls boldly navigate the new world,” says Board President and Group Vice President, Communications and Government Affairs HP Hood.

The new slate of officers includes:

President

Lynne M. Bohan, Vice President Communication & Government Affairs, HP Hood LLC

Vice President

James Richard, Senior Manager, PWC

Treasurer

Elizabeth White, Vice President, Retail Sales Manager, North Shore Bank

Clerk

Eileen Wynne, Former Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer

New board members include Kimberly Lee, Melissa Lorenzo-Herve, Attorney Editor, Litigation and Arbitration at Practical Law Company and CEO/Creative Director of Pirouette NYC, Diana Mandra, SVP + Director of Enterprise Risk Management, Salem Five, Timothy Murnane, Division Vice President, Government, Regulatory Affairs, Community Impact, And Digital Media Services, Northeast Division, Comcast, Diane M. Tucker, Vice President/Chief Human Resources Officer Greater Boston, and Mikki L. Wilson, CEO of Dot Connector Consulting, LLC, Girls Inc. Alumna. New Youth Board members include Carolina Diaz and Yolaine Pierce.

“We are delighted to welcome these accomplished leaders to the Girls Inc. of Boston and Lynn board of directors,” said Deb Ansourlian “They join Girls Inc. at an unprecedented time in its history where their insight and our evidence-based programming will fuel the fire within our girls to build the next generation of leaders,” says Girls Inc. of Boston and Lynn Executive Director Deb Ansourlian.

Girls Inc. of Lynn Teen Health Ambassadors Host Period Product Drive to end Period Poverty

Girls Inc. of Lynn Teen Health Ambassadors are hosting a period product drive to end period poverty through Wednesday, November 24. Ambassadors will be collecting pads, tampons, and panty liners of all shapes and sizes. Donations can be dropped at the collection box in the Girls Inc. of Lynn lobby at 50 High Street in Lynn between 8:30 am and 5 pm. All products will be brought to the Lynn Community Health Center (LCHC) school-based centers throughout the Lynn community.

A survey published in October 2019 by the period equity organization, Period. Inc., in collaboration with period underwear company, Thinx, revealed that one in five teens have struggled to afford and were unable to purchase period products. 25% of teen girls have missed class because of lack of access of monthly supplies. “This public health crisis is often ignored and adversely affects many students from low-income families who miss school because of their inability to afford menstrual products. I am proud of our Teen Health Ambassadors for taking a leadership role to help girls gain access to products,” says Deb Ansourlian, Girls Inc. of Lynn Executive Director. Product donations through Amazon Wish List can be made at https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/12REVBRXPUNZX?ref_=wl_share. For more information, call Laura McCoy at 781-599-9744 extension 21 or email Laura at [email protected] For media inquiries, contact Donna Crotty at [email protected] or 781-599-9744 extension 243