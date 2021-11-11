Knotty Knitters Knit for Charity

Eleven ladies of St. Mary’s Sacred Heart Parish meticulously knit and crochet scarves, quilts, hats, and mittens. They are known as the Knotty Knitters of West Lynn who are preparing knit items for the annual fair to be held at the Sacred Heart Parish Hall. Proceeds raised will be donated for parish needs, to a school for classroom supplies or a charity such as, My Brothers Table or Bags of Hope.

Some knitted products are donated to nursing homes, Lynn home for the elderly or people who lost their home due to a tragedy. They also write cards to the elderly during holiday seasons. “This group enjoys getting together and our goal is to do something for people in need” noted Chairperson Terrie Stultz as she continued to say, “we label knitted items saying we made this with love”. Homemade jams and baked goods are prepared for the annual fair and raffles will also be offered to contribute to the fundraising.

The ladies welcome anyone who would like to join, even without any knitting skills. This is a charitable program coming from the heart trying to make others feel better. The fair will be held on Saturday November 13th in the afternoon at the Sacred Heart Parish Hall below the church at 581 Boston Street. All are welcome.