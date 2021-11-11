Manager of McDonald’s Restaurant in Lynn Receives Prestigious Global Award

Special to the Journal

Her years of dedication to customers and staff is now being celebrated. Claudia Galdamez, the General Manager of McDonald’s in Lynn, Massachusetts, is the proud recipient of a Ray Kroc Award, an accolade that recognizes the top performing McDonald’s Restaurant Managers globally.

Named in honor of the McDonald’s Corporation founder Ray Kroc, the awards were established in 1999 to recognize hard-working restaurant managers across the United States – those who make Ray Kroc’s vision of excellence come to life in restaurants for customers each day.

Claudia Galdamez.

Galdamez is one of 390 McDonald’s Restaurant Managers around the world, from 60 markets (representing the top 1% of restaurant managers) to receive the honor. She’s been working for McDonald’s for 18 years and will be celebrated by her team and customers on Monday, November 8 at 11 a.m. at McDonald’s, located at 60 Boston Street, Lynn, Massachusetts.

In addition to being passionate about growing the business and satisfying customers, Galdamez is committed to serving the community, reflecting the culture and values of McDonald’s, and reinforcing McDonald’s purpose to feed and foster communities. She provided free meals to her employees and their families, as well as to first responders, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. She held a successful mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinic that was free to the public. She assists local teachers with fundraisers throughout the year, donating 20% of sales to schools in the community during special events at the restaurant.

Lindsay Wallin, owner- operator of the McDonald’s restaurant on Boston Street, said: “Claudia was nominated for her commitment to the McDonald’s franchise, our values and her dedication to her staff and customers. We’re delighted that we are able to recognize Claudia in this way.”