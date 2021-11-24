Mayor-Elect Nicholson Names Transition Team

Special To The Journal

Mayor-Elect Jared Nicholson has announced the formation of a Transition Committee to advise his incoming Administration as well as the launch of a website to support his team’s outreach and recruitment: www.lynnforallofus.com.

The Transition Committee will be co-chaired by Faustina Cuevas, the City’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer, and Magnolia Contreras, Vice-President of Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and a member of the board of EDIC/Lynn.

The other members are:

– Charlie Gaeta, Executive Director of Lynn Housing Authority and Neighborhood Development

– Frances Martinez, President / CEO of the North Shore Latino Business Association

– Bob Tucker, President of the Friends of Lynn & Nahant Beach and former President of the Lynn City Council

– Katie Cohen, former Executive Director of the North Shore Labor Council

– Drew Russo, City of Lynn Personnel Director

– Gordie Hall, President & CEO The Hall Company, Inc.

– Thavra Net, Mental Health Therapist and Program Director of Rainbow ADHC of Lynn

– Oren Wright, Lynn Police Officer and Lynn Public Schools Security Officer

The Committee will be charged with advising Mayor-Elect Nicholson on the assembly of his Administration’s team, the elaboration of policy priorities, and the recruitment and facilitation of different voices and perspectives from the community.

In tandem with the launch of the Transition Committee, Mayor-Elect Nicholson has also announced his Administration’s transition website: www.lynnforallofus.com.

Anyone interested in getting involved with the new Administration can reach out directly through this site. There is a form to submit resumes and thoughts and suggestions to the Mayor-Elect.

Nicholson said, “We are thrilled to hit the ground running in this effort and invite anyone and everyone who wants to participate to reach out. I’m also grateful for the deep thoughtfulness and foresight that Mayor McGee and his team are bringing to the transition process. We’re putting in the work to make this an inclusive and structured effort that sets us up for success in January and beyond.”