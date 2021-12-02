Festival of Lights glow in Central Square. Many people gathered to watch the popular traditional lighting of the Christmas tree and the Menorah. This sparked a festive mood with the start of the holiday season sponsored together by the Greater Lynn Chamber of Commerce (GLCC) and the City of Lynn.

“This is a wonderful event to celebrate the holiday season” said GLCC Executive Director Colin Codner. He continued to note how every year this event continues to grow. “We have over 100 people and three musical choruses performing. This is an event to celebrate together and support our local businesses. This is what the Chamber of Commerce wants to be about supporting Lynn.”

Santa Claus and Linda Eaton as Mrs. Claus invites the Demakes Family YMCA Chorus gathering.

The traditional Christmas Tree and Menorah light up Central Square.

Mayor Thomas McGee was delighted to continue this tradition. He was excited to see a large crowd for the start of the holiday season for this lighting. “Tonight, Central Square will be the first real tree lighting in Lynn. This is great being here and with the Chamber to light the Christmas tree, the Menorah, and to bring people together.”

The Salvation Army served

hot chocolate and Columbia Insurance handed out delicious buttery popcorn as well. A real good spiritual feeling permeated among everyone knowing this will be a jubilant season for joy and happiness.