Markos Continues to Help: Brother’s Deli of Lynn Serves 700 Hungry Members Of the Lynn Community on Thanksgiving Day Day

Special to The Journal

George Markos owner of Brother’s Deli on Market Street in Lynn is known for his generosity and great food at his deli, this past Thanksgiving, George, his family and crew decided to spend their Thanksgiving Day cooking, not for themselves, but for those in need. They cooked for and happily served over 700 members of the community, a complete Thanksgiving dinner, fit for a king, with all the fixn’s. George and his crew truly brought Thanksgiving to lots of very hungry and now happy people on this holiday of feasting and giving thanks, to what some take granted. Acts of kindness like this, that George Markos and his staff brought to the Lynn community are gratefully acknowledged and help bring a moment of caring everyone needs in their life.