MCU Welcomes Joelle Occean, VP Retail Regional Administrator

Metro Credit Union (MCU), Massachusetts’ largest state-chartered credit union, has announced Joelle Occean has joined the organization as VP Retail Regional Administrator. In her role, Occean is responsible for motivating, coaching, and supporting a team of branch managers to provide outstanding member service and performance to meet the financial needs of members, while achieving Metro’s goals and objectives. She will oversee the sourcing and hiring of branch personnel within her assigned region and ensure all branches are staffed with experienced team members.

Prior to joining Metro Credit Union, Occean held a similar role as an Area Manager at East Boston Savings Bank, earning more than 10 years of experience in banking and a passion for member service and engagement. Throughout her career, Occean has opened numerous individual branches, meeting their financial objectives with a detailed understanding of local markets.

“We’re excited to have Joelle join Metro” said Robert Cashman, Metro Credit Union’s President and CEO. “Her depth of knowledge within the banking industry, alongside her leadership and management skills, will serve our members well as Metro continues to grow.”

Occean received her Associates degree in Business Administration from Newbury College and has a Branch Compliance Officer (BCO) certification. She is Mutual Fund Licensed and has completed Personal Financial Planning No. 1 (PFP) training.

Metro Credit Union is the largest state-chartered credit union in Massachusetts, with $2.4 billion in assets. Metro provides a full range of financial products to close to 200,000 members in Essex, Middlesex, Suffolk, Norfolk, Plymouth, Barnstable, Bristol and Worcester counties in Massachusetts, and Rockingham and Hillsborough counties in New Hampshire, as well as to employees of over 1,200 companies through its [email protected] program. Founded in 1926, Metro currently operates 14 branch offices in Boston, Burlington, Chelsea, Framingham, Lawrence, Lynn, Melrose, Newton, Peabody, Salem, Tewksbury, and coming soon to West Roxbury and Reading. Metro is also a Juntos Avanzamos (“Together We Advance”) designated credit union, an honor given to financial institutions for their commitment to serving and empowering Hispanic and immigrant consumers. Metro was recently named among the most charitable companies in Massachusetts by the Boston Business Journal.