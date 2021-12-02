Sounds of Christmas Will Play Sunday in Revere

The instruments are tuned and the musicians are ready for Sunday’s Robert A. Marra Memorial “Sounds of Christmas” Concert and Food Drive featuring the North Shore Philharmonic Orchestra.

Music Director Robert Lehmann will start the program of popular Christmas music at 4 p.m. at St. Anthony’s Church.

All concert attendees will be required to show proof of Covid vaccination or a negative Covid test taken no earlier than Thursday December 2. Everyone will be required to wear masks during the concert.

Admission to the concert is free thanks to the generous principal sponsors Bocchino Insurance, Global Partners LP, Comcast, RCN, Action Emergency Management Services, and the Arbella Insurance Foundation. Patrons are asked to bring a generous donation of non-perishable food to benefit the Revere Food Pantry.

The “Sounds of Christmas” concert was first played in Revere in 1976 and settled at St. Anthony’s Church in 1977. It has been an annual event except for a three-year hiatus in the mid-1980s. The pandemic forced cancellation of last year’s concert.

“It goes without saying that we are thrilled to be back at St. Anthony’s this year,” said Robert Marra Jr., president of the Orchestra and co-chair of the concert. “We want everyone to be safe, but to come and enjoy this tradition and welcome the holiday season.”

The concert was named in 2002 after lifelong Revere resident, violinist Robert Marra Sr., the Orchestra’s concertmaster for over 50 years and a 40-year teacher at Revere High. The Food Drive has been a part of the event since 1991 and over the years has raised tons of food to help the needy in Revere and surrounding communities served by the Revere Food Pantry organized by the First Congregational Church.