Start the New Year With a New Career at the MBTA

The MBTA is aggressively hiring new employees to join its dynamic workforce. It takes many people to move over a million trips a day, and the 6,500-person MBTA is redoubling efforts to hire hundreds of open positions – from train and trolley operators, to administrative and technical positions, and especially bus drivers who are in high demand to transport Massachusetts residents to work, play, and everywhere in between. Prospective candidates looking for a rewarding career where they can have a positive impact on the entire region should visit mbta.com/careers for more information on open positions and to learn about the MBTA’s many benefits and incentives.

“The MBTA plays an integral and essential role in keeping Massachusetts moving. The T is a diverse and exciting place to work, and we’re actively hiring and training new employees, especially bus drivers, right now to join our ranks and play a significant part in revitalizing the region post pandemic,” said MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak. “The MBTA is being proactive in recruiting new individuals to join our team and fast-tracking the hiring process, and will continue to work closely with local and state career centers and our community partners to recruit new individuals to join our team. We offer a variety of growth opportunities to employees and encourage members of the public to visit our website to learn more about our many open positions and beginning their career at the T.”

The MBTA has gone to over 20 online and in-person career fairs across the region this fall and is updating the way it hires to make it easier and faster to start a T career, including Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) permit “events” at Registry of Motor Vehicle locations (CDL permits are encouraged in applying for bus operator positions), a revamp of the interview process, streamlining the application process, and more. The T has also launched an aggressive recruitment campaign, more than doubling the size of its Human Resources recruiting department since Labor Day 2021 with more anticipated to join soon. A Human Resources team was also recently created that is dedicated to vehicle operator hiring, especially MBTA bus operators.

The MBTA offers competitive salaries, extensive healthcare benefits, free public transit, training programs, tuition assistance, employee assistance programs, and an emphasis on diversity, equity, and inclusion. MBTA employees also receive attractive retirement plans, paid vacation, holidays, and sick time, and flexible spending accounts. Members of the public can view open positions online and visit the MBTA website for more information on insurance and other benefits.

The MBTA envisions a thriving region enabled by a best-in-class transit system. The MBTA’s mission is to serve the public by providing safe, reliable, and accessible transportation, and holds core values built around safety, service, equity, and sustainability. Each employee that works for the MBTA performs their roles based on our vision, mission, and values. The MBTA is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity Employer.

For full information on starting a career at the T, visit mbta.com/careers, or connect with the T on Twitter @MBTA, Facebook /TheMBTA, or Instagram @theMBTA.