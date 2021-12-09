Kyle Durant Boosts Classical to Win Over English, 16-13

The hero of the holiday, Lynn Classical senior Kyle Durant, didn’t envision he would be kicking the winning field goal in overtime in the Rams’ 16-13 victory over Lynn English in the annual Thanksgiving football game at Manning Field.

But even when it’s not a dream, it can become a reality.

“There’s no better way. To beat English and end my career like that was crazy,” said Kyle.

Was he nervous as he set up for the biggest kick of his life?

“Honestly, in the moment I really wasn’t,” recalled Kyle. “I was thinking more about the next overtime and playing defense if I didn’t make it.”

The celebration was instantaneous and magical.

“Right after I kicked it, I went right to my coaches and teammates and we celebrated,” said Kyle.

Classical head coach Brian Vaughan said he had confidence in Durant’s placekicking abilities.

“In the second overtime, we were on the 1-yard line, and we were thinking of going for it,” said Vaughan. “Kyle was saying to me on the sidelines, ‘Coach, let’s kick a field goal. I’m going to bang it, let’s kick a field goal’ “And we rolled with Durant.”

Kyle remembers Coach Vaughan handing the kicking tee to the holder, Emil Bruno, “That’s when I knew we were going to kick a field goal,” said Kyle.

In addition to crediting the holder, Emil Bruno, Kyle lauded the long snapper, Nick Tinkham. “It was a perfect snap and hold,” said Kyle, who also thanked assistant coach Jamie Delverde.

During the game, Durant was called upon to take the reins of the Classical offense at quarterback after GBL All-Star signal caller Brian Vaughan – who had a sensational sophomore season with 1,472 yards passing, 15 TD passes, 934 yards rushing and 6 TDs – sustained an ankle injury on the second series of the game.

“Kyle had to step in and control the offense and he completed some big passes down the stretch and kicked the game-winning field goal,” credited Coach Vaughan.

Durant’s winning field goal was the second field goal of his career. He had kicked a 35-yarder in his sophomore year right before halftime of the Rams’ playoff game against Winchester.

The 5-foot-7-inch, 130-pound Durant, one of team captains, was a GBL All-Star receiver this season with 28 catches for 376 yards. He was also a four-year varsity placekicker for the Rams after being a kicker for East Lynn Pop Warner for two seasons. He booted two 20-yard PATs (worth two points each in Pop Warner football) as a 10-year-old for the East Lynn ‘D’ team.

“I had played soccer my whole life growing up, too,” said Kyle, who kicked the winning field goal versus Lynn English soccer style. “I kick the football off the side of my foot.”

Durant’s field goal completed a positive campaign for the Rams who were hampered by coronavirus issues during the season. “At one point in the season versus Revere, we started mostly freshmen and sophomores on defense because of COVID-19,” said Vaughan. “But no one complained. No one panicked. The kids just played. That’s what I like about this group. They’re great. They’re tough. I think this is the product of going through COVID. These kids know how to deal with adversity because they’ve going through it the last two years outside of football. I would say that this season was a step forward for our program.”

For Kyle Durant, the final chapter in his football career will be remembered by Classical fans forever. His mother, Carolee Durant, and his older brother, Kevin Durant, were in the stands at Manning Field for the incredible finish. His father is Derek Durant, a former three-sport standout at Classical (Class of 1989) and a popular and widely admire youth sports coach, who died in December, 2018.

“My father was definitely there in spirit,” said Kyle. “I was thinking about him after the game, too.”