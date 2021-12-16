After Torrid Start, Spartans Take Their Game to the State of Florida

The St. Mary’s High School girls basketball team, already looking like one of the Bay State’s best teams, will travel to Florida this week to take on the best in the Sunshine State.

Coach Jeff Newhall’s 2-0 Spartans will play First Baptist Academy in Naples Saturday, Gulf Coast High School Monday, and Seacreast Country Day School Tuesday. Gulf Coast is ranked No. 1 in southwestern Florida and No. 15 in the entire state.

“We’re looking forward to our trip to Florida and seeing how we match up with their top teams,” said Newhall.

St. Mary’s has wins over Pentucket and Arlington Catholic to-date and had an impressive performance against Billerica in the Paul Duchane Jamboree Saturday at Lynn Classical.

St. Mary’s has enjoyed previous trips to Florida, notably the KSA Invitational at Disney World where the Spartans have come home with championships.