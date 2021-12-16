The MVP of the Paul Duchane Jamboree Was Coach Tom Sawyer

There are certainties associated with the Lynn Classical High School girls basketball program. One is that Coach Tom Sawyer will have his team ready to play four quarters of inspired, end-to-basketball basketball from start to finish every game.

Others are the Lady Rams will be contenders year-in, year-out and will be playing in the MIAA Tournament. The players will enjoy a great field trip experience to a women’s college basketball game, conduct a free, pre-season instructional clinic for Lynn youths, and be treated to an amazing awards banquet. The Alumni Night game is also a perennial big event on the calendar.

Before the start of the Lynn Classical-Hamilton Wenham scrimmage in the Paul Duchane Memorial Basketball

Jamboree, the Lynn Classical program presented flowers to Mrs. Roseanne Duchane. Pictured in the presentation ceremony are, from left, Lynn Classical head coach Tom Sawyer, Classical player Reese Brinkler, Mrs. Roseanne Duchane, Classical player Molly Mannion, and Classical coach Rob Smith.

And to kick the season off, Tom Sawyer will be running one of the few remaining and most-anticipated jamborees in the region: the Paul Duchane Basketball Jamboree which is named in memory of the popular Lynn coach.

The Lynn Journal interviewed Coach Sawyer about the Jamboree that brought 18 teams to Lynn Classical Saturday for 16-minute (one-half) scrimmages. Following are his responses:

Is it a challenge to get 18 teams to participate in the Jamboree? It really is not a challenge to get 18 teams to play in the Jamboree, especially given the date was on the second Saturday of the season which is a perfect spot to have the Jamboree with most teams opening their season the following Tuesday. Couple the good date with many teams that come back year after year and before you know it the field of teams is full.

Were you happy to see Mrs. Roseanne Duchane and Lynn Classical Principal Amy Dunn at the Jamboree? It was such a pleasure to see Mrs. Duchane in the stands as she has been for every year that I can remember. It was also great to see Lynn Classical Principal Mrs. Dunn in the stands as she is a big supporter of all the Classical teams, and we especially appreciate her support of the Classical girls basketball program.

Do the proceeds go to Paul Duchane Scholarships? The money raised at the Jamboree is used for scholarships to graduating Classical senior girls basketball players. We all know that every amount helps with the cost of college today, and we are happy to help out with the proceeds from the Jamboree.

Whom do you want to thank for assisting you in making the 2021 Paul Duchane Jamboree a success? There are so many that help put the Jamboree on that I’m afraid I will forget someone. Certainly Event Supervisors Classical AD Bill Devin and Assistant AD Cathy Ellis, the many referees who donate their time under the leadership of Bill Phillips this year, the Classical building staff who prepare the gym led by Robin Russo, all the high school coaches, ADs and teams that participated, ticket takers Mark Duchane and Ted Gaudreault, clock administrators Dick Ruth and Laurie Wentzell, security monitor Arnie Ellis, Trainer Jon Crocker, concession stand coordinators Lee Ann Baldini and Ruth Sawyer and my assistant coaches who pitch in to do whatever is needed, Rob Smith, Shardaye Berry and Alina Garrity. As you can see it takes several and I certainly hope I didn’t forget anyone.

Do you intend to hold the Jamboree again next year? We absolutely intend on holding the Jamboree again next year which would be the 29th annual Paul Duchane Girls Basketball Jamboree. The Jamboree is such a great event on a number of levels, such as honoring the legacy of Mr. Duchane, raising funds for scholarships, and then the basketball on the court, so I hope it continues for many years to come.

Thank you, Coach Sawyer.