Boys and Girls Club Hold Holiday Party

Special To The Journal

The Boys and Girls Club of Lynn held its Holiday Party Friday at the facility located on North Common Street.

Executive Director Brian Theirrien welcomed guests from the Club’s Licensed Child Care Program and Teen Drop-in Center to the celebration.

Tim Demakes (back row, center)of Old Neighborhood Foods greets guests at the Holiday Party.

Guests enjoyed a delicious buffet dinner and desserts. The gymnasium was spectacularly adorned with Christmas decorations and lights. Staff members were attired in festive fashion.

Each guest could pick from an amazing set of gifts that included official NCAA basketballs, and games such as Monopoly and Candy Land. There was a drawing for several new bicycles.

Theirrien thanked the generous sponsors of the party, Old Neighborhood Foods, Brotherhood Credit Union, and the Heritage Helps Foundation.

Tim Demakes of Old Neighborhood Foods personally stopped by the party to spread Christmas cheer.

As Andy Williams sings in the popular Christmas song, “It’s the most wonderful time of the year,” and the members of the Boys and Girls Club of Lynn were treated to a wonderful party.