CMCC Will Hold Celebration to Honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Special to the Journal

The Community Minority Cultural Center has announced that in commemoration of the birthday of the great civil rights leader, the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the Center will be hosting a virtual celebration on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. CMCC Executive Director Darrell Murkison and the Board of Directors invite all to join the celebration on Facebook Live beginning at 11 a.m. on Jan. 17. “Once again, the MLK Committee and the entire Board of CMCC are sincerely grateful for your continuous cooperation. Hopefully we will be able to see each other again at our 37th MLK 2023 Celebration,” Executive Director Darrell Murskison wrote in a letter to CMCC supporters and friends.