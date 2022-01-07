Ruggiero Family Memorial Home Expands to the North Shore

The Ruggiero Family Memorial Home, which was established in East Boston at the former Mazzarella Funeral Home in Orient Heights Square in 1999, has opened its second location in Peabody and will start serving the North Shore in the spring.

“I’m so excited and happy to announce our second location,” said Funeral Director and Founder Joseph Ruggiero II. “We received our occupancy permit for our new location at 10 Chestnut St in Peabody and are here to service families all over the North Shore. We have pre-planning services available to fit every need as well as at-need funeral and cremation services.”

Ruggiero Family Memorial Home North Shore Chapel has taken over a building that once housed law and professional offices. The Ruggiero Family rehabbed the entire structure into a modern, state-of-the-art funeral home.

Ruggiero’s flagship funeral home in Orient Heights Square will remain in service as one of two family-owned independent funeral homes in East Boston. Up in Peabody, the North Shore Chapel will become the only other independent family-owned funeral home in the City of Peabody. The other being the Conway Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home & Cremation Care.

“I truly believe in options for families,” said Ruggiero. “There shouldn’t be just one restaurant in a city or one cafe or one store. I believe in giving family options and we are here to provide an alternative for residents across the North Shore.”

The new funeral home is already accepting pre-planning services, online pre-planning services as well as converting already established pre-planned services that may have been made with another funeral home. Ruggiero said the funeral home will also work with families that may want to move pre-planned arrangements from East Boston to Peabody.

“When we say “personal service at a personal time” it is much more than just a motto or company slogan but rather it is our simple philosophy in everything we do, and our absolute promise from our family,” said Ruggiero.

The Ruggiero Family has a long and respected history in providing nothing less than the very best, regardless of their clients’ budget or needs.

“In most cases he will handle all of the arrangements for you personally,” said Ruggiero. “The caring and experienced professionals at Ruggiero Family Memorial Home are here to support you through this difficult time. We offer a range of personalized services to suit your family’s wishes and requirements. You can count on us to help you plan a personal, lasting tribute to your loved one. And we’ll carefully guide you through the many decisions that must be made during this challenging time.”

To learn more about the services that the funeral home offers and the online funeral planning visit www.ruggieromh.com or call 617-569-0990 for East Boston or 978-595-3949 for the new Peabody location.