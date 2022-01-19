Local Students in the News

Lasell University Students Share Original Research and Projects at Annual Career Readiness Symposium

Lasell University students shared original research and projects, and engaged with core competencies identified by the National Association of Colleges and Employers (NACE) at the annual Career Readiness Symposium.

Kelly Russell of Lynn shared an interdisciplinary presentation, “Women in Sports Media,” that explored ways in which ethical breaches in the media can impact audiences and professionals in public relations, journalism, advertising, social media, and more. The project was part of a course on media ethics. The presentation incorporated the NACE competencies of professionalism and communication.

Dylan Mullen of Lynn shared a presentation on sustainability in the fashion industry, with specific focus on finding ways for clothing production to become more sustainable. The presentation incorporated the NACE competency of professionalism.

Lasell’s Career Readiness Symposium takes place every fall and asks students to present original research, projects, or field skills that align with core career competencies shared by the National Association of Colleges and Employers (NACE). Part of the Symposium’s goal is to collectively assist students in identifying and pursuing opportunities that allow them to become proficient in those areas as preparation for successful transitions into the workplace.

SNHU Announces Fall 2021 Dean’s List

It is with great pleasure that Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulates the following students on being named to the Fall 2021 Dean’s List.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 are named to the Dean’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in the fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits in either EW1 & EW2, EW3 & EW4, or EW5 & EW6.

Jennifer DiMauro of Lynn

Sugei Abreu of Lynn

Sarah Ros of Lynn

SNHU Announces Fall 2021 President’s List

It is with great pleasure that Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulates the following students on being named to the Fall 2021 President’s List.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above are named to the President’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in the fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits in either EW1 & EW2, EW3 & EW4, or EW5 & EW6.

Geanni Byrd of Lynn

Barbara Castro of Lynn

Nereida Flores of Lynn

Scarlet Santana of Lynn

Brian Racki of Lynn

Brianna Lozzi of Lynn

Julia Nickolau of Lynn

Tendai Guy of Lynn

Melissa Carter of Lynn

Cameron Lahue of Lynn

Patrick Flynn of Lynn

Presley Delacruz of Lynn

Lamyaa Gomri of Lynn

Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) is a private, nonprofit institution with an 89-year history of educating traditional-aged students and working adults. Now serving more than 160,000 learners worldwide, SNHU offers approximately 200 accredited undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs, available online and on its 300-acre campus in Manchester, NH. Recognized as the “Most Innovative” regional university by U.S. News & World Report and one of the fastest-growing universities in the country, SNHU is committed to expanding access to high quality, affordable pathways that meet the needs of each learner. Learn more at www.snhu.edu.

Local Students Named to Holy Cross’ Fall 2021 Dean’s List

A total of 1,375 students were named to College of the Holy Cross’ Dean’s List for outstanding academic achievement during the fall semester of the 2021-22 academic year. The following local students made the list:

Katherine Barahona of Lynn, member of the Class of 2022, majoring in Psychology

Lauren Casey of Lynn, member of the Class of 2023, majoring in Theatre & Sociology

Ackiara Chhim of Lynn , member of the Class of 2024, majoring in Undeclared

Ryan Donnelly of Lynn, member of the Class of 2022, majoring in Chemistry

Haytam Laroussi of Lynn, member of the Class of 2022, majoring in Psychology

The College of the Holy Cross, in Worcester, Mass., is among the nation’s leading liberal arts institutions. A highly selective, four-year, exclusively undergraduate college of 3,100 students, Holy Cross is renowned for offering a rigorous, personalized education in the Jesuit, Catholic tradition. Since its founding in 1843, Holy Cross has made a positive impact in society by graduating students who distinguish themselves as thoughtful leaders in business, professional and civic life.

Lynn Resident Named to Dean’s List for Fall 2021 Semester

Saint Anselm College has released the Dean’s List of high academic achievers for the first semester of the 2021-2022 school year. To be eligible for this honor, a student must have achieved a grade point average of 3.4 or better in the semester with at least 12 credits of study which award a letter grade.

Mark W. Cronin, Dean of the College, announced that Hannah Bates, a Biology major in the class of 2023 from Lynn was named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire.

A total of 533 students representing 24 states and 4 countries were named.

Founded in 1889, Saint Anselm College is a four-year liberal arts college providing a 21st century education in the Catholic, Benedictine tradition. Located in southern New Hampshire near Boston and the seacoast, Saint Anselm is well known for its strong liberal arts curriculum, the New Hampshire Institute of Politics, a highly successful nursing program, a legacy of community service and a commitment to the arts.