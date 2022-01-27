Burt Set for PHF All-Star Game in Buffalo

Lynn’s Katie Burt is slated to play in the Premier Hockey Federation All-Star Game this Saturday, Jan. 29 (5:30 p.m.) at the Northtown Centre in Buffalo.

Burt, who plays for the Boston Pride in the six-team women’s professional hockey league, is the league’s top-ranked goaltender. Burt starred at Boston College before becoming the Pride’s No. 1 draft pick overall.

Burt, who is an assistant coach at St. Mary’s High School, celebrated her 25th birthday Wednesday.

The game was originally scheduled to be played in Toronto but was moved to Buffalo due to COVID-19 capacity restrictions in Ontario.

The game will be broadcast live on ESPN Plus.