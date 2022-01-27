Councillor Alinsug Endorses Driscoll for Lieutenant Governor

Lynn Ward 3 Councillor Coco Alinsug has endorsed Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll’s candidacy for lieutenant governor in the 2022 state election.

Alinsug, who has known Driscoll for several years, praised her outstanding leadership as Salem’s mayor.

“We’ve worked together on different community projects,” said Alinsug. “I was the executive director of NAGLY (North Shore Alliance of LGBTQ Youth) for 10 years, and that organization is based in Salem. Mayor Driscoll has always been there for me and the organization and every time I call her for her assistance or anything for the community, she’s there to offer her support.”

Alinsug, who was elected to the Lynn City Council in November, joins a growing list of endorsers already supporting Kim for Lieutenant Governor, including OPEIU Local 453, six mayors, and many local officials eager for new leadership and a partner to amplify the voice of cities and towns across Massachusetts. In total, Driscoll has earned the support of 77 local leaders across the Commonwealth since she announced less than two weeks ago.

Among those officials also endorsing Driscoll are State Rep. Dan Cahill, Essex County Sheriff Kevin Coppinger, Peabody Mayor Ted Bettencourt, and Revere Mayor Brian Arrigo.

“I’m grateful for the outpouring of support our campaign has received,” said Driscoll. “As I continue to campaign and meet with leaders across all corners of the state, I am reminded of how much work there is to be done.” Driscoll continued, “As Lieutenant Governor, I will be a champion for cities and towns across Massachusetts and bring our voices and needs to Beacon Hill.”