Local Students in the News

University of New England Dean’s List

Cormac Collins of Lynn has been named to the Dean’s List for the 2021 fall semester at the University of New England. Dean’s List students have attained a grade point average of 3.3 or better out of a possible 4.0 at the end of the semester.

The University of New England is Maine’s largest private university, with two beautiful coastal campuses in Maine, a one-of-a-kind study-abroad campus in Tangier, Morocco, and an array of flexible online offerings. In an uncommonly welcoming and supportive community, we offer hands-on learning, empowering students to make a positive impact in a world full of challenges. We are the state’s top provider of health professionals and home to Maine’s only medical and dental colleges, a variety of other interprofessionally aligned health care programs, and nationally recognized degree paths in the marine sciences, the natural and social sciences, business, the humanities, and the arts. Visit une.edu

Dean’s List at Curry

Curry College congratulates roughly 1,000 students who were named to the Fall 2021 Dean’s List.

Noelle Cote of Lynn was named to the Fall 2021 Dean’s List at Curry College.

Fidelia Eleazu of Lynn was named to the Fall 2021 Dean’s List at Curry College.

Carlos Hernandez of Lynn was named to the Fall 2021 Dean’s List at Curry College.

Jaceli Lara Baez of Lynn was named to the Fall 2021 Dean’s List at Curry College.

About Curry College

Curry College, founded in Boston in 1879, is a private, co-educational, liberal arts-based institution located on 131 acres in Milton, Massachusetts. The College extends its educational programs to a continuing education branch campus in Plymouth. The College offers 19 undergraduate majors in specialized and liberal arts programs, as well as graduate degrees in accounting, business, education, criminal justice, and nursing to a combined enrollment of nearly 2,500 students. The student body consists of 1,700 traditional students and nearly 800 continuing education and graduate students. The College offers a wide array of co-curricular activities ranging from 16 NCAA Division III athletic teams to an outstanding theatre and fine arts program. Visit us on the web at www.curry.edu

Dean College Announces Dean’s List

Dean College is pleased to announce the students that have earned a place on the Dean’s List for the Fall 2021 semester. These students have demonstrated a serious commitment to their studies while at Dean College.

Daniel Lilja of Lynn

Ava Perry of Lynn

Founded in 1865, Dean College is a private, residential college located in Franklin Massachusetts, 45 minutes from Boston, Massachusetts, and Providence, Rhode Island. Dean College offers baccalaureate degrees, associate degree programs, as well as a robust schedule of part-time continuing and professional education credit and certificate programs throughout the calendar year.