Local Students Earn Academic Honors

Pelletier Named to Fall 2021 Dean’s List at Hofstra University

Emma Pelletier of Lynn excelled during the Fall 2021 semester, achieving a GPA of at least 3.5 to earn a spot on the Dean’s List.

Area residents on NSCC’s Dean’s List

North Shore Community College President Dr. William Heineman is pleased to announce that the students listed below were Dean’s List students for the Fall 2021 semester.

Dean’s List Honors are awarded to students who have earned six or more semester hours of academic credit with a Grade Point Average (GPA) of 3.30 or higher.

Lynn

Sara Adlafi, Brenda Aguiluz Perez, Danielle Aiworo, Marvelous Akande, Sama Al Jumaili, Ayman Alabbasi, Jon Amirault, Shawn Anderson, Fatima Andoh, Joseph Andrews, Jaelyn Angelo, Samantha Anthony, Uyioghosa Arigbe-Osula, Efosa Asiruwa, Stephanie Astrella, Abigail Ayala, Tyler Bacon, Julianne Barisano, Esdra Barrios, John Barry, Julie Barry-Eaton, Michael-James Beeks, Jennifer Benedict, Akur Bior, Alyssa Bitina, Junior Bonhomme, Nadia Bouchahda, Leslie Boudreau, Salwa Bouziane, Kianna Boyd, Ashley Caceres Conde, Carlos Caceres Conde, Paul Campbell, Ana Cardona, Emely Carela, Jennifer Carmany, Patrick Carritte, Ashley Cartagena, Lina Chan, Josephone Chandimani Khun, Marie Cherville, Kosama Chhay, Andy Chhun, Jacob Chiapella, Yesenia Cimino, Tia Cole, Ketty Collado Rojas, Bettina Conde, Frank Cruthird, Edwin Cruz, Joanleris Cruz-Vazquez, Marco Cuellar, Lorvendy Dabel, Rachel Danzig, Thu Dao, Ly Dar, Cynthia De Leon, Jonathan De Leon Jackson, Jalen Delgado, Ariel Diaz Sepulveda, Kwekalu Dohsoe, Allan Dominguez, Gensly Dominguez, Asiriuwa Ehigiamusor Watson, Carlos Espindola, Daniela Espinosa, Diana Evans, Ayoub Fangar, Nour Farhat, Florisel Ferreira Garcia, Ana Ferroni, Selena Figueroa, Ariana Flores, Adeline Fosung, Esther Fouche, Moseline Frank, Vivianna Gallant, Angel Garcia, Abraham Garcia, Sean Gately, James Gaylord, Kristy Gensel-Hrubes, Charles Gheringhelli, Gina Giangregorio, Vishavdeep Gill, Jaydn Glassett, Vanilda Gomes, Duamell Gomez, Kevy Gomez, Lesley Gomez, Athena Gomez Matsubara, Layesvka Gonzales-Flores, Derianjelyz Gonzalez, Estuardo Gonzalez, Edith Gutierrez, Kimsour Ha, Taylor Haberek, Sergio Harig-Cordoba, Michelle Harrison, Aisha Herrera, Destiny Hill, Madison Hines, Eddison Howard, Jillian Howland, Lexiannah Hua, Jeremy Hurtado, Terah Husbands, Camille Inumerables, Ana Irizarri Pena, Laysha Jazmin-Heredia, Woodlyne Jean, Gregory Jimenez, Richard Jimenez, Japhet Jose, Isme Joseph, Joel Kansiime, Malaika Khan, Petro Khieu, Jamie Kidney, Sopharath Kim, Harrison King, Kurtis King, Amanda Labonte, Kim Lam, Derek Lane, Danaika Laroche, Kayla Larocque, Naisha Lavalasse, Kasandra Lee, Edwina Lewis, Jacqueline Lopez, Elianny Luciano, Kelvyn Lugo, Katherine Luna Garcia, Melissa Ly, Lauren Malloy, Thania Maravilla, Amy Mcdonald, Lauren Mcmanus, Angeles Mejia Melo, Robert Miele, Gevork Mirzoyan, Aya Mohamed, Khadijo Mohamed, Ernest John Moran, Dominique Morgan, Adriana Moschopoulos, Vasthy Munguia, Cherubin Musangu, Judy My, Daniel Neary, Taylor Newhall, Cao Ai Thi Nguyen, Madeline Nieves, Rebeca Njoroge, Nelson Nkengbezah, Emely Nunez, Ivanna Nunez, Abiola Odusanya, Gloria Ogbewe, Opeyemi Ogungbeye, Ajoke Oladunjoye, Gerardo Ortega Cruz, Amanda Ovalles, Cristian Pablo, Kassandra Pacas, Matthew Patrie, Jenine Patten, Zeke Pen, Manuel Perez, Josue Perez, Ramona Perez, Berenice Perez Bonilla, Kathryn Perry, Timothy Phrasayavong, Hannah Phy, Perla Piantini, Robeisy Pichardo, Holly Pinkham, Braiyaken Polanco Batista, Lisbeth Popof Argueta, Massa Poum, Roger Powell, Angela Ramirez, Nancy Ramirez, Maria Ramos, David Raymond, Luis Recio, Jackelin Reyes Romero, Lisett Reyna Verdecia, Kayla Reynolds, Shakita Reynolds, Andrew Richard, Anaika Rivas, Jubetsy Rivera, Taliya Rivera-Barker, Uver Robles, Ezequiel Rodrigues, Angelica Rodriguez, Josheyla Rodriguez, Juan Rojas Guanumen, Jasmine Ros, Soranyela Rosario, Ryan Rotcavich, James Rufino, Adriana Ruiz, Nancy Sanchez, Leonairys Santana Santana, Smarlin Santiago Vargas, Bryant Sanz, Mariny Sao, Shawana Satterwhite-Moore, Alba Savinon, Lucia Sazo, Janet Seam, Jerry Semper, Yalitza Sepulveda, Anlly Severino Reyes, Lema Sharifi, Oneita Sim, Davon Simon, Brandon Small, Alexa Solano Guzman, Savanna Souza, Katelyn Sponholtz, Kelsey Taylor, Gabriel Taylor, Natasha Tejeda, Josue Tema Chavez, Viseth Thach, Jaden Thackston, Sulthanamole Thajudeen, Sameer Thompson-Massoom, Khadijah Todd, Jecser Toledo Medina, Leonardo Torres, Titiana Toussaint, Lai Tran, Erin Tremblay, Anthony Uva, Maxim Valentin, Sheila Vasquez, Alan Victorino, Dayan Villavicencio Rolffot, James Voci, Brittany Weigand-Dion, Donnell White, Corey Wojewodzic, Rowaida Yakoob, and Montell Yiadom.