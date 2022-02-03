News Lynn in the Snow by Journal Staff • February 3, 2022 • 0 Comments Goldfish Pond looks like a winter wonderland after a near record snowstorm that hit Lynn, leaving an average of two feet of snow. Weather forecasters predicted this storm would be very fast and harsh, making hazardous conditions for driving and snow removal. Hurricane winds swept through Lynn pounding the sea walls on Lynn Shore Drive as well as leaving residents with plenty of shoveling. The hard-working Lynn residents managed to survive this historic storm as it was the fourth biggest storm to roar through Lynn in years.