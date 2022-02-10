News Briefs

Salvadoran National Indicted for Illegal Reentry

A Salvadoran national residing in Lynn was indicted today by a federal grand jury in Boston for illegally reentering the United States after deportation.

Inmar Samuel Aguiluz-Palacios, 29, was indicted on one count of illegal reentry.

According to the indictment, on Aug. 21, 2021, Aguiluz-Palacios was encountered in Massachusetts having been previously deported in May 2014.

The charge of illegal reentry provides for a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, up to three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000. The defendant will be subject to deportation upon completion of any sentence imposed. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

United States Attorney Rachael S. Rollins and Todd M. Lyons, Field Office Director, Boston, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Enforcement and Removal Operations in Boston made the announcement today. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kenneth G. Shine of Rollins’ Major Crimes Unit is prosecuting the case.

The details contained in the indictment are allegations. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.