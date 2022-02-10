Writing His Success Story: Classical Grad Reid Named Communications Director for Senator Crighton’s Office

Sean Reid grew up in Lynn and attended Callahan and Breed Schools and Lynn Classical High School, graduating in 2013.

During his senior year, Reid made a life-changing decision to enroll at North Shore Community College to reenergize his academic focus.

North Shore’s liberal arts courses and inspiring faculty proved to be the perfect fit for Reid.

Sean Reid, director of communications for the Office of State Sen. Brendan Crighton, is pictured at the State House on Beacon Hill.

“I was pretty active at North Shore,” said Reid. “I was on the Board of Trustees and participated in different clubs and organizations. I had a great academic and social experience at North Shore, and it worked out well for me.”

Reid, 26, eventually moved on to Amherst College, one of the most prestigious academic institutions in the nation. He selected Amherst, known as a Little Ivy, over Johns Hopkins University, another highly selective college. Amherst College is in western Massachusetts, geographically near UMass/Amherst, Smith College, Holyoke College, and Hampshire College. Reid studied Economics at Amherst.

In January, Reid was named director of communications for State Sen. Brendan Crighton’s Office on Beacon Hill. Prior to joining the popular legislator’s staff, Reid was a technology teacher at Lynn English High School and had worked as the organizing director for Jared Nicholson’s successful campaign for mayor.

“Initially I thought I wanted to go to law school,” said Reid, who did paralegal work at two well-known Boston law firms, Mintz Levin and Wolf Greenfield. “I worked on some state and local campaigns. I was active on Councillor-at-Large Brian LaPierre’s campaign in 2016.”

Reid said he had known Sen. Crighton through the years in the Lynn community. “We had reconnected on the Nicholson for Mayor campaign. The senator was a big supporter and endorser of Nicholson. The timing was right after the campaign, and Sen. Crighton said he was looking for someone for communications work and district work on his staff.”

One of Reid’s responsibilities will be assisting Crighton in the compilation of the legislative district’s comprehensive newsletter, which has become the gold standard in state government.

The other members of Sen. Crighton’s staff are Chief of Staff Taylor Trenchard and Legislative Aides Dulce Gonzalez and Luis Morales.

Looking back on his decision to enroll at North Shore, Reid offered, “I think I can be an example for students who may not have dedicated themselves as much as they should have in high school. It’s never really over – It’s the beginning sometimes. I do want to say my roots at Classical didn’t go away. It actually helped me through North Shore Community College. I still stay in touch with people I met at Classical like our principal, Gene Constantino, who is a good friend of mine. Everyone at Classical was supportive. It’s why I serve on the board of the Classical alumni association.”