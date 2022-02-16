Local Students in the News

Valeri Named to President’s List

Bryant University is pleased to recognize the students who have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to academic excellence and achievement. Lindsey Valeri, class of 2024, from Lynn, MA, has been named to the President’s List for the fall 2021 semester.

The President’s List is an academic distinction reserved for Bryant’s highest achievers who earn a GPA of 4.0 or better for at least 12 semester hours of work.

Congratulations to Lindsey on this outstanding achievement!

About Bryant University

Emmanuel College Announces Fall 2021 Dean’s List

In recognition of their outstanding academic achievement, Emmanuel College has named more than 800 students to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2021 semester. To earn a spot on the Dean’s List, Emmanuel students must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or higher for a 16-credit semester. Local students receiving the honor include:

Kendrick Jean-Francois of Lynn

Kristen Santillan of Lynn

Samantha Thai of Lynn

Dennis Nguyen of Lynn

Caeleyann Thomson of Lynn

Hannah Trahant of Lynn

Trish Dinh of Lynn

Brianna Castro of Lynn

Megan Cassidy of Lynn

Dean’s List Honors Announced at Tufts University

Tufts University recently announced the dean’s list for the Fall 2021 semester. Dean’s list honors at Tufts University require a semester grade point average of 3.4 or greater.

David Barrios of Lynn Class of 2023

Elizabeth Buitrago of Lynn Class of 2025

Tallia Dudley of Lynn Class of 2024

Amana Fernandes of Lynn Class of 2022

Adnan Jalal of Lynn Class of 2024

Jasmairy Marte of Lynn Class of 2024

Xavier Mojica of Lynn Class of 2021

Stephen Ong of Lynn Class of 2023

Destiny Porte of Lynn Class of 2022

Karanja Named to the Dean’s List

The University of Hartford is pleased to announce Brenda Karanja of Lynn has been named to the Dean’s List for Fall 2021.

