Ivy League Pair Signed to North Shore Navigators Roster

The North Shore Navigators have added a pair of Massachusetts natives from familiar Ivy League programs to their roster for the New England Collegiate Baseball League’s (NECBL) upcoming 2022 season.

Infielder Connor Bertsch comes to the North Shore from Dartmouth College, where he is a current junior and started in two games at third base before his freshman season in 2020 was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The West Roxbury native spent the tail end of last summer in the NECBL, hitting .343 with four RBI and four runs scored in 14 games for the Vermont Mountaineers. Bertsch was a two-time All-ISL ballplayer at St. Sebastian’s School and also earned three varsity letters in both basketball and football.

Hailing from Foxboro, Reece Rappoli is set to make his collegiate debut as a Brown University sophomore after earning Hamptons Collegiate League All-Star honors with four home runs and 20 RBI last summer for the North Fork Ospreys. Rappoli, whose father played in the Boston Red Sox organization, played shortstop at Xaverian Brothers High School and took home all-state and all-star awards as a sophomore. The Navs kick off their 15th summer of collegiate baseball on Tuesday, June 7 with the home opener at Fraser Field set for Thursday, June 9. Stay up to date on the latest Navs news by visiting nsnavs.com and following the team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram