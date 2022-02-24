Kelly’s on the Beach! Roast Beef Giant Will Set up Shop in Florida

If you’re traveling to southwestern Florida, you will soon see the sign of a popular Revere Beach landmark that has served generations of roast beef sandwich connoisseurs.

Kelly’s Roast Beef, the iconic restaurant that started on Revere Beach in 1951 and introduced the hot roast beef sandwich to America, will open a Kelly’s restaurant in Sarasota, Florida this summer.

Kelly’s Roast Beef Director Dean Murphy confirmed to the Revere Journal that Kelly’s will open at the University Town Center Mall in Sarasota, the first of what is expected to be a succession of new Kelly’s locations in the Sunshine State.

“My daughter drove by the site the other day and there was a sign, ‘Kelly’s Is Coming’,” said Murphy.

The news of Kelly’s impending arrival in Sarasota is being greeted with much excitement. Both the Sarasota Herald Tribune newspaper and Sarasota Magazine have featured Kelly’s in stories. There are many former North Shore residents who live in southern Florida and are reportedly counting down the days to when they can enjoy a delicious Kelly’s roast beef sandwich, its signature fried clams, and its rich and creamy clam chowder.

“Kelly’s will have all its staple food items at the Sarasota location,” said Murphy.

Kelly’s currently has locations in Revere, Medford, Saugus, and Danvers and a franchise at Logan Airport’s Terminal B.

Like other food businesses, Kelly’s has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic which limited dining at indoor restaurants, although the drive-thru windows in Saugus, Medford, and Danvers stayed open. With the pandemic finally turning the corner, a great summer of food and fun at Kelly’s on Revere Beach – where the lines are long but worth the wait on beach days – is in the forecast.

Dean Murphy has been a part of the Kelly’s family for decades, starting at the Revere Beach location.

“I’ve been with the company for 47 years,” said Murphy. “I was 17 years old when I started behind the counter at Kelly’s on Revere Beach. And I’m still working my high school job. It’s been a great ride.”

Murphy said the company takes pride in Kelly’s being the creator of the hot roast beef sandwich and it being the gold standard in the industry.

“Even Arby’s gave us credit for having the first roast beef sandwich,” said Murphy. “They wrote a book about their journey and acknowledged Kelly’s for having the first roast beef sandwich.”