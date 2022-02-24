News Lynn Classical Sports Great Eric McGrath Attends Francis Ouimet Fund Annual Banquet at Encore by Journal Staff • February 24, 2022 • 0 Comments Former Lynn Classical and Trinity College superstar Eric McGrath was a guest at the Ouimet Fund’s Annual Banquet honoring CBS sportscaster Jim Nantz. The event supported the Francis Ouimet Scholarship Fund that awards college scholarships to deserving students who have worked at Massachusetts golf courses. Pictured at the Ouimet Banquet, held at Encore Boston Harbor in Everett, are, (front row, from left) formerNHL star, Mark Fayne, Bernie Lynch, Wayland legend Chris Doran, and Drew DeLorey. Back row, from left, are Harvard Hockey ‘11 Captain Chris Huxley, financial advisor and Port enthusiast John Cluney, Eric Mc- Grath, New England Revolution Director of Soccer Operations and future Hall of Famer, Chris Tierney, Table host and Notre Dame alumnus William Maich, and former Georgetown baseball ace Mike “Hal” Halloran.