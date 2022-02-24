News Briefs

Lynn Democrats to Elect Delegates to Democratic State Convention

Registered Democrats in Lynn will hold a Caucus on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 7PM to elect Delegates and Alternates to the 2022 Massachusetts State Convention. The Caucus will take place virtually. Democrats who wish to participate virtually may register via ZOOM.

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZcvfuCtqjwtEtfBq758ESaGKkqhwMTvhoAq

This year’s Convention will be a hybrid convention, with in-person proceedings taking place alongside virtual participation options. It will be held on June 3 and June 4 at the DCU Center in Worcester. Delegates from across the state will come together to endorse candidates for statewide office ahead of the September Democratic Primary.

The MassDems are closely monitoring changes in public health guidance and will update plans accordingly.

The Caucus is open to all registered and pre-registered Democrats in Lynn. Pre-registered Democrats who will be 16 years old by February 4, 2022 will be allowed to participate and run as a Delegate or Alternate.

The number of delegate’s eligible for election is as follows: Ward 1: (8); Ward 2: (7); Ward 3: (8); Ward 4: (6); Ward 5: (7); Ward 6: (6); Ward 7: (8). Four alternates per each ward also will be elected.

Candidates for Delegate and Alternate must be present at the virtual Caucus and consent to nomination.

Youth (age 16 to 35), people with disabilities, people of color, and members of the LGBTQ+ community not elected as delegates or alternates are encouraged to apply to be add-on delegates at the caucus or by visiting massdems.org/convention by 5:00 PM, April 9.

For information on the Caucus and / or to become involved with the Lynn Democratic City Committee (LDCC), please contact Chair Agnes Ricko at 781-599-9347.

Rockland Trust Launches Annual Scholarship Program

Rockland Trust announced the launch of its 2022 Scholarship Program for students who are enrolling in a part-time or full-time undergraduate study for the first time at an accredited two- or four-year college, university, or vocational-technical school for the entire upcoming academic year (2022-2023). Rockland Trust has expanded the program to provide up to sixteen $3,000 renewable scholarships. This year scholarships will be renewable up to three years or until a bachelor’s degree is earned.

Rockland Trust has opened the program to high school graduates and GED recipients in addition to current high school seniors. Applications will be considered based on financial need, academic performance, participation in school and community activities, work experience, a statement of career and educational goals and objectives, and unusual personal or family circumstances. Applicants must reside in one of the following counties to be eligible: Barnstable, Bristol, Dukes, Essex, Middlesex, Nantucket, Norfolk, Plymouth, Suffolk, or Worcester in Massachusetts or Providence County in Rhode Island.

“Rockland Trust is delighted to enhance our annual scholarship program to reach additional students throughout the communities we serve,” said Christopher Oddleifson, Chief Executive Officer at Rockland Trust. “With the renewable benefit of the program, we look forward to building a more meaningful relationship with the scholarship recipients throughout their post-secondary education as they prepare for their future.”

Rockland Trust Scholarship applications will be available online at RocklandTrust.com/scholarship, beginning Tuesday, February 15th. To learn more about Rockland Trust’s scholarship application, guidelines, and eligibility criteria, please visit RocklandTrust.com/Scholarship.

11th Larry McIntire IAABO Board 130 Classic Set for Feb. 20-21

The 11th Larry McIntire IAABO Board 130 Classic will be played Feb. 20-21, 2022 at Marblehead High School.

The tournament, which is named for the late Big East referee and longtime assigner for several high school leagues and the MIAA North sectional tournament, moves to Marblehead after being played at Beverly, North Andover, St. John’s Prep and Central Catholic.

The Marblehead High girls team will take on Peabody in the nightcap Sunday, Feb. 20 at 6 p.m. The Bishop Fenwick girls play Fenway High School in the first round on Sunday at 1 p.m.

The Marblehead boys team plays Bishop Fenwick in the first round Sunday at 4:15 p.m. Gloucester will play Masconomet at 2:30 p.m.

On Monday, Feb. 20, the girls and boys consolation games will be played at 1 and 2:30 p.m., respectively, followed by the championship games at 4:15 and 6 p.m.

Thanks to donations that were made in McIntire’s memory when he passed away in 2020, this year the tournament will double its scholarship commitment, with two boys players and two girls players receiving a $1,000 scholarship.

Since its inception in 2011, the tournament has raised more than $35,000 for scholarships and Officials vs. Cancer, an American Cancer Society initiative that started in 2008 and has raised more than $2 million.

The schedule is as follows:

Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022

1 p.m. – Bishop Fenwick vs. Fenway girls

2:30 p.m. – Gloucester vs. Masconomet boys

4:15 p.m. – Marblehead vs. Bishop Fenwick boys

6 p.m. – Marblehead vs. Peabody girls

Monday, Feb. 21, 2022

1 p.m. – Girls consolation

2:30 p.m. – Boys consolation

4:15 p.m. – Girls championship

6 p.m. – Boys championship