The Procopio Companies Announce Major Milestone at Mosaic Project in Lynn

The Procopio Companies (Procopio), a fourth-generation, full-service real estate development and construction management firm announced the topping off of Mosaic, its newest multifamily and mixed-use project in Downtown Lynn, MA. Mosaic encapsulates the creativity of old-world art in a modern, innovative design.

“Mosaic provides an elevated residential experience to Lynn residents and transplants alike,” said Michael Procopio, CEO of The Procopio Companies. “Lynn is a rapidly growing community. Mosaic is a direct response to the demand in the Greater Boston area for studio and one-bedroom apartments. Mosaic delivers this and more with a top-notch amenities package and thoughtful design. We’re thankful to be continuing our partnership and involvement with the city.”

Mosaic’s topping off marks the completion of the building’s vertical structure. The six story, 147,000 square-foot mixed-use residential property will offer studio, one bedroom, and one bedroom plus den residences conveniently located just two blocks from the MBTA train providing unlimited access to the vibrant Downtown Lynn area. Units feature luxury vinyl tile flooring, quartz countertops, two toned cabinetry, Frigidaire kitchen appliances, and in-unit Bloomberg washers and dryers. Additionally, Mosaic offers residents a wide array of lavish amenities including an expansive courtyard outfitted with a pool, patio, and grilling area, a roof deck and roof top lounge, top-floor club space, and designated private remote workspaces equipped with video conferencing technology. Mosaic has three unique commercial spaces ranging from 530 square feet to over 2,000 with additional patio space.

Procopio has partnered with Peabody-based architecture firm DMS Design for the exterior design and with Boston-based CUBE 3 for interior design. Construction management is led by Massachusetts-based construction management firm, Dellbrook | JKS and property management and leasing is led by Greystar.

“It’s great to be working with The Procopio Companies again,” said Danielle Meri, Associate Principal + Senior Interior Designer at CUBE 3. “We always appreciate working with clients as dedicated to the community and quality design and construction as Procopio is. Here, the concept of Mosaic is much more than a connection to the arts and culture district. Much like its’ namesake, Mosaic is one piece within the community, contributing toward Lynn’s continued evolution and revitalization and we’re excited for residents to call it home.”

Lynn, MA has seen rapid growth and development, as the community continues to emerge as one of Massachusetts’ few Arts and Cultural Districts. With beautiful coastal views and a convenient, central location, the city offers meaningful experiences to everyone. Mosaic is scheduled to deliver in Summer 2022. The mixed unit building offers studios starting at $1,905, one bedrooms starting at $2,195, and one bedroom + den starting at $2,440.

The Procopio Companies has seen exponential growth over the past decade with an expansive portfolio featuring projects across the East Coast. Procopio plans to continue strengthening its relationship with the City of Lynn through the thoughtful development of Mosaic after the overwhelming success of Caldwell, Procopio’s first project in Downtown Lynn, MA.

For more information on Mosaic, please contact 857-386-1000, email [email protected] or visit, mosaiclynn.com.

For more information on Mosaic’s three available commercial spaces, Joe Rubendall at (781) 715-1466 or email [email protected]

Rooted in one of Massachusetts’ few Arts and Cultural Districts, Mosaic’s iconic design elements speak to the geometry and creativity of old-world mosaics. Lynn is a bustling and rapidly growing community, and Mosaic provides elevated residences for Lynn residents. The property builds upon the market-setting Caldwell property, which was developed by The Procopio Companies and opened its doors in 2021. Caldwell was the first multifamily offering of its kind in the area, and with the development of Mosaic, The Procopio Companies furthers its commitment to providing extraordinary places to live within Lynn. For more information, please visitmosaiclynn.com.

The Procopio Companies is a fourth-generation real estate development and construction management firm based in Middleton, Massachusetts. Founded in 1950, Procopio has developed luxury single-family developments, multifamily apartments and condominiums, mixed-use, and commercial-industrial projects throughout New England. In 2017, The Procopio Companies was recognized for their tremendous growth and quality of product earning the honor of being named the Massachusetts Family Business of the Year by Northeastern University. For more information, please visit procopiocompanies.com.