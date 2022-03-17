St. Mary’s Girls and Boys Win MIAA Semi-Finals

St. Mary’s Girls Win MIAA Semi-Finals 63-62 Over Bishop Fenwick

After a fourth-quarter 10-point lead vanished, the St. Mary’s Spartans found just enough reserve to hold off Bishop Fenwick, 63-62, in the MIAA Division 3 semi-finals Tuesday night at Woburn High school. Junior Niya Morgen (23 points) calmly swished a pair of free throw shots with 8 seconds on the clock to send the Spartans to the Tsongas Center for this weekend’s State Championship game against Rockland, victors over No. 1 seed Medway in Tuesday’s other Division 3 semifinal.

STOP RIGHT THERE: St. Mary’s Niya Morgen not only led all scorers with 23, she put a defensive hold on Fenwick’s Olivia Found, who had fifteen points in the first half and finished with the night with 19.

The Catholic Central League rivalry between St. Mary’s and Fenwick was in high pitch at the packed gym, as both schools turned out roaring student cheering sections. Both sides had plenty to yell about as the teams battled up and down the court all night, the lead changing hands 15 times according to one count. The Spartans clung to a narrow lead for most of the first half and stretched to a 31-27 lead at the half, but the scoreboard read St. Mary’s 45, Fenwick 43 as the fourth quarter started. Led by Morgen and junior guard Yirsy Queliz, St. Mary’s opened up a 59-49 lead with just under four minutes left. But Fenwick answered with an 11-2 run that set up the game-ending drama. The second-seeded Spartans return to the State Championship game for the first time since 2019, as Covid 19 wiped out the championship tournaments in 2020 and 2021.

St. Mary’s Boys Win MIAA Semi-Finals 87-49 Over Norton

The Spartans made it clear right from the start: this was their game. Running out to a 12-3 lead in the opening minutes, they stretched the margin to 48-21 by halftime, then cruised to a dominant 87-49 win in the MIAA Division 3 semifinals Tuesday night at Woburn High School.

UNSTOPPABLE: Dave Brown Jr. looks for a path past Norton’s Andrew Tetrault on the way to a pair of his 23 points that led the Spartans to an 87-49 demolition of Norton in the MIAA Division 3 semi-finals Tuesday night at Woburn High. St. Mary’s plays Watertown Friday night for the state championship

St. Mary’s will play Watertown Friday night, 7:30, at the Tsongas Center for the state championship. The Spartans were paced by Dave Brown Jr. (23 points) and Omri Merryman (16 points) and scored seemingly at will. Backed by a deafening cheering section of classmates who had just watched the St. Mary’s girls knock off Bishop Fenwick in the girls semifinal match, the Spartans rode the emotional wave to leave no doubt that they were the superior team on the court. Brown and Merryman were joined in the scoring column by Henri Miraka (9), Ali Barry (7), Anthony D’Itria (6) and Nick Sacco (4).