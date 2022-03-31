Boston Pride Win the Isobel Cup: Katie Burt Helps Team Capture Premier Hockey Federation Title

When the Boston Pride needed Katie Burt to be at her best, she was.

And because of the Lynn superstar’s stellar goaltending and the clutch play of the entire team, the Boston Pride are the Isobel Cup champions of the Premier Hockey Federation following a 4-2 victory over the Connecticut Whale Monday night in Tampa, Fla.

Katie Burt.

Burt stopped 83 of 86 shots in the Pride’s three playoff games in four days, carrying over her excellent performance from the regular season when she was the PHF’s top goaltender.

In the Isobel Cup championship game televised live on ESPN2, Burt and the Pride held the Whale scoreless over most of the final two periods while rallying for three unanswered goals to erase a 2-1 deficit.

Burt, who was a four-year standout goaltender at Boston College after leaving Buckingham Browne and Nichols prep school a year early, was interviewed on national television immediately following the game.

Jillian Dempsey, the Boston Pride captain from Winthrop, had a goal and an assist in the game.