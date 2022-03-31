Hirsch Set for Alumni Hockey Game

Stephen Hirsch, owner of Hirsch Landscape Services in Lynn, played in the Lynn Youth Hockey program and briefly at Lynn Classical High School where was a 6-foot defenseman.

Hirsch, who is the clerk on the board of directors for the Boys and Girls Club of Lynn, will be returning to the ice for his annual appearance competing against the Boston Bruins Alumni team.

The proceeds from the benefit game, to be played April 10 at Warriors Arena in Brighton, will go to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute.

Hirsch has been working with Swampscott’s G Bar and Kitchen restaurant owner and chef Gregg Backman and Peabody health inspector Randy Suckney in preparations for the game.

“Greg’s the main organizer of this game and one of the leading sponsors,” said Hirsch. “Randy and I are his helpers.”

Brackman, Suckney, and former Lynn resident Bill Veiga will also be competing in the game.

Hirsch said he is looking forward to the game that will face off at 2 p.m. There will be a pre-game auction and raffle drawing at the rink, which is the Boston Bruins’ practice site and the two-time Isobel Cup champion Boston Pride’s home arena.

Hirsch stopped playing hockey in high school to take a job at the Boys and Girls Club of Lynn to help pay for his college education. He later graduated from Northeastern University with a degree in Education.

“It will be great to lace up the skates once again,” said Hirsch. “We had to cancel the game because of COVID-19 the past two years, but we’re ready to go this year.”