Imagination Station Learning Center Holds Grand Opening

Having an imagination can create a warm and inviting acceptance to learn. This new Peabody daycare center feels like home. An attractive environment with a colorful scheme offers a friendly pleasurable welcome. This new daycare is located at 58 Pulaski Rear Street, Unit 101 in Peabody.

Peabody Mayor Ted Bettencourt expressed his joy when one walks into this well-planned daycare as he said, “It is beautiful, spacious, and a nice place to have children attend.”

A big void is being filled with this new childcare facility according to Ward 3 Councilor Stephanie Peach as she stated, “As a mother I know how hard it is to find childcare, especially quality childcare. You have done a wonderful job making it so bright and spacious. I can see more families bringing their children here.”

Imagination Station Learning Center Owner Elizabeth Castro is extremely happy, to open a third location. “We service infants, toddlers, preschool, and up to Grade 5 children. We have an afterschool program and offer therapy that includes Speech, Occupational Therapy (OT), and Physical Therapy (PT).”

Imagination Station Learning Center locations in Lynn are at 10 Keslar Avenue and 319 Lynnway Suite 200. Call at 781.353.9042 for more information.