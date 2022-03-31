Syeeda Rahman Guest Speaker Alumna at Girls Inc. Of Boston and Lynn Annual Celebration Luncheon April 7

Syeeda Rahman will be the alumna speaker at the Girls Inc. of Boston and Lynn Annual Celebration Luncheon on April 7 at the Hilton DoubleTree in Danvers. Rahman, a sophomore in Suffolk University’s Honors Program, is a community engagement coordinator at ASG, a Boston-based multicultural marketing agency. She is a resident assistant, serves as the Honors Council secretary, and is a Suffolk Votes Scholar, leading a program of over 15 ambassadors to educate students on voting and civic processes. Rahman worked on the Vaccine Equity Initiative, a Massachusetts Department of Public Health program that set up vaccination events in hard-hit communities; and the Eviction Diversion Initiative, a cross-agency team focused on housing and financial challenges caused by the pandemic. She also served as a team captain for the state’s COVID Enforcement and Intervention Team, distributing over 10,000 PPE items each week for several months.

“Girls Inc. helped me find my voice which I use now to work with marginalized groups,” says Rahman. “I always knew what I wanted to say, but Girls Inc. gave me the tools and opportunities to gain confidence to speak in public.” Rahman was involved with Girls Inc. throughout middle school in a variety of STEM programs and worked as a Peer Leader and Teen Health Ambassador in high school. She also participated in the organization’s Woke Women program. “I am excited to speak at the Annual Celebration. Girls Inc. has helped so many young girls find their voices and develop as strong, smart, and bold young women,” says Rahman.

“We are excited to hear what Syeeda has to say at the Annual Celebration. We know we have succeeded when our girls grow into women who are game changers making the world a better place, like Syeeda,” says Deb Ansourlian, executive director of Girls Inc. of Boston and Lynn.

This year’s guest speaker is Stephanie J. Hull, president, and CEO of Girls Inc. in New York City. Latoyia Edwards, Emmy Award-winning anchor on NBC10 Boston, will mark a decade emceeing the event.

