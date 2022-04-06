Convenience Store and Fuel Suppliers Donate Gas Cards to Help Homeless in Lynn

Through the generous support of its members, the New England Convenience Store & Energy Marketers Association (NECSEMA) delivered $3,000 in gas cards March 25 to the Lynn Community Connections Coalition to provide some relief to Lynn area homeless and others in need as the price of fuel continues to rise.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of homeless living in cars and struggling in a variety of new ways has risen dramatically in New England. Between the lack of affordable housing and temporary emergency shelters being filled, those experiencing homelessness have options for sleeping limited to tents, park benches, and cars – all places not meant for human habitation.

“Upon being made aware of this dire reality, it quickly became apparent NECSEMA was in a unique position to help,” said Jonathan Shaer, Executive Director of NECSEMA. “I’m so proud of the quick response of our members to answer this call for good. We were able to help an organization in Rhode Island and now we’ve identified a partner in Massachusetts. I thank the Lynn legislative delegation for their partnership so we may get these resources into the hands of people who need them most during these uniquely difficult times.”

Working with Sen. Brendan P. Crighton (D-Lynn), Rep. Daniel Cahill (D-Lynn), and Rep. Peter Capano (D-Lynn), NECSEMA delivered the gas cards to Lynn Community Connections Coalition in a bried ceremony at the Lynn Housing Authority.

“I applaud NECSEMA and all their members for recognizing this pressing humanitarian issue and pitching in to help our homeless,” Crighton said.

Cahill added: “These are difficult times, which have been made worse by the rising costs of gas, for many people in our community. This donation will help some of the most vulnerable residents in our community. I would like to thank NECSEMA and their local Lynn partners for this generous donation.”

“These are difficult times, and every bit of help counts,” Capano said.

NECSEMA’s affiliate members answered the call to support this partnership with Lynn Community Connections Coalition, including Shell Oil Company, ExxonMobil, Gulf Oil, Sunoco Inc., CITGO Petroleum and Valero Marketing.

“Sunoco is honored to be able to support the impactful work the Lynn Community Connections Coalition does,” said Luigi Mandarino, Regional Sales Director for Sunoco. “We are committed to helping the communities in which we operate and being able to do this alongside so many of our peers is rewarding. Our hope is that by providing gas cards, we are able to deliver a resource to those who need it.”

NECSEMA is a non-profit trade association for the convenience store and transportation fuels industries. Its members serve every community across New England by retailing and wholesaling the products and services its customers want and need often when needed most.