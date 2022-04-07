Classical-English Alumni Game: Dedicated to Franki Galeazzi

Lynn Classical and Lynn English dedicated their girls’ basketball alumni basketball game to Classical three-sport star Franki Galeazzi Saturday at the Paul Cavanagh Fieldhouse.

Classical head coach Tom Sawyer presented a jersey to Dave Galeazzi, father of the late Franki Galeazzi, in a pre-game ceremony. Franki wore jersey No. 35 during her All-Star basketball career for the Rams.

The Lynn Classical High School alumni basketball team. Front row, from left, Taneka Brown, Soneta Srey,

Christina McKenzie, and Shannon Magner. Back row, from left, Coach Tom Sawyer, Chenysse Hill, Shardaye Berry, Irianis Laboy, Amber Crayton, Sailor Brinkler, Shante Berry, Helen Ashe, Skyler Crayton, Manise Mulumba, Irene Crighton, Jaida Santos, Sylvia Leary, Kristin Lauria, and Coach Rob Smith.

The Lynn English High School alumini team. Front row, from left, Kiana Cedano, Julianna Perry, Sam Holey, Renay Hamilton, Lashaunda Hogan, and Jenicia Duggins. Back row, from left, coach Fred Hogan, coach

James Anderson, Shannon Calnan, Deidra Newson, Jessica French, Divanya Robinson, Diondra Woumn, Rachael Calnan, coach Angel Deleon, and coach Travonne Berry-Rogers.

During halftime, the teams and spectators observed a moment of silence for 35 seconds. The score of the game after regulation time was 35-35.

The Lynn English contingent, directed by former head coach Fred Hogan, prevailed over Classical, 45-40, in overtime.

Lashaunda Hogan led all scorers with 11 points, including a buzzer-beating three-pointer in the second quarter. Julianna Perry was the player of the game for English. Helen Ridley Ashe, who holds the girls’ all-time single-game, city scoring record of 52 points (versus English) participated in the game. Also excelling for the Rams were Taneka Brown, Shardaye Berry, Irene Saranteas Crighton, and Kristin Lauria