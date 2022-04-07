Classical-English Alumni Game: Dedicated to Franki Galeazzi

Lynn Classical and Lynn English dedicated their girls’ basketball alumni basketball game to Classical three-sport star Franki Galeazzi Saturday at the Paul Cavanagh Fieldhouse.
Classical head coach Tom Sawyer presented a jersey to Dave Galeazzi, father of the late Franki Galeazzi, in a pre-game ceremony. Franki wore jersey No. 35 during her All-Star basketball career for the Rams.
During halftime, the teams and spectators observed a moment of silence for 35 seconds. The score of the game after regulation time was 35-35.
The Lynn English contingent, directed by former head coach Fred Hogan, prevailed over Classical, 45-40, in overtime.
Lashaunda Hogan led all scorers with 11 points, including a buzzer-beating three-pointer in the second quarter. Julianna Perry was the player of the game for English. Helen Ridley Ashe, who holds the girls’ all-time single-game, city scoring record of 52 points (versus English) participated in the game. Also excelling for the Rams were Taneka Brown, Shardaye Berry, Irene Saranteas Crighton, and Kristin Lauria