Classical Star Marquese Avery Will Transfer to St. John’s Prep

Marquese Avery, a sophomore, two-sport standout at Lynn Classical High School, will be transferring to Saint John’s Prep in Danvers.

Classical head coach Brian Vaughan confirmed Avery’s decision to transfer at Saturday night’s award banquet.

“We wish Marquese well in the next chapter of his athletic career,” said Vaughan. “I want to thank him for his outstanding contributions to our football program the past two seasons.”

Avery, who is 6-feet, 2 inches tall, completed his football season at Classical with an extraordinary effort in the Thanksgiving game versus Lynn English. Avery rushed for 146 yards and scored two touchdowns and had 11 tackles in the Rams’ 17-14 victory in double overtime.

Avery was also a leading scorer and playmaker for the Classical basketball team led by his father, legendary basketball coach Marvin Avery.

Marquese received the sophomore Scholar-Athlete Award and Tim Frager Outstanding Running Back Award at the awards banquet held at the Knights of Columbus.